Sports

Bauxite's Colton Robinson makes the game-winning shot in a 54-52 win over Robinson on Thursday in Little Rock. KATRINA CHAVERS/Special to The Saline Courier
01/20/2017 - 12:40pm
Robinson downs Robinson at buzzer

Tied 52-52 with time ticking down, Bauxite junior Colton Robinson would get a bucket at the buzzer to upend the Robinson Senators 54-52 T

