Bryant senior Garrett Cowart takes a shot in the Hornets’ 65-32 rout of the Catholic Rockets on Tuesday in Little Rock. RICK NATON/Special to The Saline Courier
01/13/2017 - 11:52am
Benton on road, all other SC schools host

Bryant hosts the Central Tigers today at the Hornets Nest with the Lady Hornets starting at 6 p.m.

Panthers wallop White Hall
Benton uses balance, defense in rout
Benton mauls Mills
Hornets rock Catholic
Miners pick up road win

