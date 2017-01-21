Due to storms rolling though Central Arkansas, 1133 First Electric customers in Saline County are without power, according to the company's website. Saline County is under a tornado watch until 9...
News
01/21/2017 - 9:54pm
Due to storms rolling though Central Arkansas, 1133 First Electric customers in Saline County are without power, according to the company
Sports
01/20/2017 - 12:40pm
Tied 52-52 with time ticking down, Bauxite junior Colton Robinson would get a bucket at the buzzer to upend the Robinson Senators 54-52 T
Entertainment
01/16/2017 - 3:02pm
The problem with the “Underworld” films is that they’ve gone on for so long that I’ve forgotten what the overall story really is.