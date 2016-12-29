Sports

12/28/2016 - 4:38pm
Lady Cards roll by Rison in opening round of Ouachita tourney

The Harmony Grove Cardinals had three players score in double digits Wednesday in a 59-41 victory over Rison in the opening round of the

Ray recognized nationally
Hunter voted West Back of the Year
Hornets earn All State, All Conference
Hornets take down rival Panthers
Lady Panthers take trophy back

The Saline Courier's Friends To Follow