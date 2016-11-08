‘Hard-nosed’ Panthers ready to compete

Gone is Saline County leading scorer Clay Anderson, who averaged 19.3 points per game last season, and Arkansas State Red Wolves 6-9 forward Jake Scoggins (8.7 PPG - second on the team). With those two key members, the Panthers lost a total of six seniors, but don’t lack in upperclassmen this year. Benton returns six seniors from a 13-14 overall record last year, 5-8 in the 6A South, the toughest conference in the state last year.

“We have six seniors that we feel really good about,” Benton Coach Dexter Chumley said. “Out of any preseason I’ve ever been a part of as a coach, this has been the most enjoyable preseason. It’s been a blast, not only on the court but off the court. They’re just great kids; very high character. Kids you want to be around; they set a great example. They do really well in the classroom, come to work every day in practice. I wouldn’t say they’re overly talented, but these kids work really hard for us and have a great attitude.

“Fred Harris, Shaheed Halk (5.3 PPG) and Westin Riddick have been above and beyond senior leadership for us. They have brought a lot for us. Me and Coach (Dwaine) Fishburne, we just sit back and say, ‘Man, it’s a lot of fun when kids work like this and have an attitude like this.”

Sharp-shooter Riddick returns as the Panthers’ leading scorer, averaging 7.4 points per game last year.

“He’s made over 120 threes in his career,” Hendrix said. “He’s really shot the ball well, worked really hard to add more to his game because people are going to be in his pocket all year long. He’s done really well.”

Not a senior but playing like one is junior Jai Peters, who was all over the floor last year, averaging 4.0 PPG while playing good defense and contributing a lot of minutes as a sophomore.

“Another guy that has scored the ball really well for us is Jai Peters,” Hendrix said. “He’s really turned a corner in his game. He’s really improved his jump shot. He’s always been really quick getting to the rim, but I think he’s gotten stronger in the weight room. He’s one that senior leadership has really rubbed off on. He’s worked really hard this preseason as well. His role will only be increased this year.”

