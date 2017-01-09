‘Unfulfilled Dreams’: Plans told for MLK Celebration in Benton

“Unfulfilled Dreams” is the theme of the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Benton.

The observance is sponsored by the Ralph Bunch Community Development Corp. with support from the Benton School District, Central Arkansas Development Council, the city of Benton, Everett Buick GMC, First Baptist Church and other local churches, Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Associaiton and the Saline Courier.

The celebration theme is based on the March 3, 1968, speech Dr. King delivered at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

Robin Freeman, a spokesperson for the celebration, said the theme is designed to challenge Benton residents to first consider the works, projects and efforts that have yet to become a reality for the community, and then to continue the work.

In his speech “Unfulfilled Dreams,” Dr. King spoke of great leaders who pursued dreams of justice, peace and independence, but did not live to see their dreams fulfilled. Citing examples of Ghandi, Woodrow Wilson and the biblical King David, he said, “we are constantly trying to finish that which is unfinishable.”

King said the struggle to achieve a “better day” can be discouraging, but “that is the story of life. It’s well that you are trying. You may not see it. The dream may not be fulfilled, but it’s just good that you have a desire to bring it into reality.”

A highlight of the celebration is the annual parade in Downtown Benton to be led by Grand Marshal Geneva Ailsworth, president of the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association. The celebration activities will include all of the following events at the specified times:

Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 a.m. - Prayer Breakfast at the Benton’s First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 211 S. Market St. Guest speakers will be retired educator Jocelyn Cash Hurst of Benton and KATV Channel 7 reporter and Benton native Stacey Spivey.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 4 p.m. – Unity and Memorial Service at Elect Temple Church of God in Christ, 305 Johnson St. in Benton. The keynote speaker will be Cynthia Johnson Moten of Arkadelphia. Seven-year old Sydney Hopson of Conway will recite a Dr. Martin Luther King speech.

Monday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. - MLK Day of Service. Volunteers will meet at the Ralph Bunche Community Center at 1600 Dixie St. for a community cleanup. For more information, contact Runion Anderson Jr. at 551-2016. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center.

Monday, Jan.16, 3 p.m - MLK Parade with Grand Marshal Geneva Ailsworth, President of the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association. Participants will line up in front of C.W. Lewis Stadium. Parade route is Market Street, turning right onto North Street, turning right onto Main Street. The parade ends at South and Main streets.

Freeman pointed out that Parade participation is free. Applications may be picked up at the CADC office, 321 Edison Ave., from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and may be faxed to 501-776-9120 to Linda F. Smith. Parade participation is strongly encouraged. Trophies (spirit awards) will be awarded to the first, second and third-place finishers.

Great Gathering on the Saline County Courthouse Lawn, following the parade, with a speech from Benton Mayor David Mattingly.

Freeman pointed out that the Benton Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebrations began in 2005 and have focused on promoting education and appreciation for justice and understanding in society. For more information on participating, contact Robin Freeman at 501-722-8089 or Evelyn Reed at 501-776-7122.

SPEAKERS

Cynthia Johnson Moten is a native of Benton. She is the daughter of the late Rev. Angelo Johnson of Benton and the late Mildred Cotledge Johnson of Arkadelphia. She is also the granddaughter of the late Mary Smith Johnson Nelson of Benton.

Moten lives in Arkadelphia and is a member of St. Paul AME Church. She is a graduate of Arkadelphia High School and Henderson State University. She is the former associate director of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education in Little Rock. After 39 ½ years of service with Arkansas state government, she retired in 2015.

Sydney Hopson of Conway is also known as “The ABC (All About Christ) Girl.” From A to Z, Sydney loves learning new scriptures and is eager to say them to individuals and groups. Through her days of training in her local church and through her attendance at Conway Christian School, Sydney has gained national attention for her talent of reciting multiple scriptures that start with each letter of the alphabet.

Sydney has traveled across the nation, from Las Vegas to Atlanta, and has recited scriptures for Gov. Asa Hutchinson. She recently attended the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC to share her talent. She and her grandmother have also written a book detailing her adventures.

Sydney also plays piano, sings and recites patriotic speeches.

***

Stacey Spivey joined Channel 7 in April 2015 as a general assignment reporter.

The Benton native is excited to be back home reporting in the Natural State. After interning with Channel 7 in 2012, she said she knew she wanted to come back to KATV.

She graduated from Benton High in 2009, and then followed in her parents’ footsteps to Jonesboro. Spivey earned a degree in radio-television at Arkansas State University in 2013. While there she was actively involved on campus as an ASU cheerleader and a member of Chi Omega sorority.

Spivey comes to Little Rock from KETK (NBC) in Tyler, Texas. She began as a reporter and quickly moved to the desk as a morning anchor/co-host. It was there she covered everything from local politics to rodeos. When not chasing news, Spivey enjoys traveling, reading, sports, and spending time with her family.

***

Jocelyn Cash Hurst is a Benton native and a Benton high school graduate and is the daughter of W.K. and Jesteen Hannah.

She is well-respected and admired in the community, having retired from positions of leadership in the federal government. Her expertise in grants, financial management and community engagement is of great value to the community.

Hurst serves on the Benton Planning and Zoning Commission and is married to Norman Hurst.

