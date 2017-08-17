11th annual Tip-A-Cop on tap tonight at Colton's

Benton police officers will be trading in their handcuffs for aprons tonight to help raise money for Special Olympics of Arkansas.

For the 11th year in a row, Tip-A-Cop will take over Colton's Steak House in Benton as officers and other law officials cater to hungry guests in a benefit for the organizaion.

This year's event is planned from 4 to 10 p.m.

“A lot of people can't wait for this day, because it is their chance order us officers around a little bit,” said Capt. Kevin Russell of the Benton Police Department. “It’s all in good fun, but more importantly, it is a fantastic fundraiser for the Special

Olympics of Arkansas. This event means a lot to our officers, customers, and the athletes the proceeds directly benefit.”

The officers will be assisted by Colton's staff as they bring guests their appetizers, entrees, drinks and desserts, all to raise funds for a good cause.

Aside from tips, Russell added that the ever-popular "jail cell" will be available once again, allowing patrons to "arrest" people at $5 per "warrant."

An officer will visit the "offenders" tables and lead them to jail. The experience will be complete with a "mug shot" as well.

The funds raised during the event — about $4,000 a year — help support the year-round Special Olympics Arkansas events for the athletes, according to Matt Burks, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

“The athletes always look forward to seeing the officers, and they always bond with them,” said Paula Calhoun, field representative for Special Olympics of Arkansas Area 10. “Saline County has always been very supportive of the athletes, and I know I can always count on the local officers when we need things done.”

According to Russell, “Your donation helps provide financial means for the athletes and their families so they participate in the activities that mean so much to them year-round. For just a few minutes of your time, you can help support local

Special Olympic athletes, and this is a great community event that benefits an amazing program.”

For more information about Tip-A-Cop, call Colton's Steak House at 501-778-6100 or the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5948. For more information about how to donate or volunteer for the Special Olympics of Arkansas, visit www.specialolympicsarkansas.org.