2 arrested in Everett vehicle theft case

Two men have been arrested in connection with stealing multiple vehicles from a local dealership, according the Benton Police Department.

Cory Jay Garrison, 24, and Zachary Ryan Keltner, both of Little Rock, were apprehended after BNPD received a number of tips Tuesday regarding vehicle thefts at Everett Premium Pre-Owned on Military Road in Benton.

Garrison and Keltner each face charges of commercial burglary, a Class C felony; theft of property, a Class B felony; criminal mischief, a Class C felony; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a ninor, a Class A misdemeanor.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges and additional arrests are expected, according to BNPD.