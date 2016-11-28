3 arrested in connection with Mabelvale shooting

Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an alleged shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Russwood Lane West in Mabelvale.

Following an investigation by the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division, three individuals were arrested.

Zachary Mitchell faces two counts of attempted capital murder; possession of a firearm by a certain person; aggravated assault on a family member; first-degree criminal mischief; possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Mitchell is currently held on a $100,000 sheriff's bond at the Saline County Detention Center.

Geraldine Clements faces charges of hindering and apprehension and tampering with physical evidence.

She is held on a $10,000 signature bond.

Season Robinson faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held on a $20,000 sheriff's bond.

See the full article in Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier.