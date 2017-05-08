4 game rooms raided in Saline County

Four Saline County game rooms were raided today by the Saline County Sheriff's Department, resulting in a number of offenses.

According to a report from the SCSO, the game rooms involved are Chicot Game Room, 14124 Chicot Road, Just for Fun Game Room, 14014 Chicot Road, Penny Place Game Room, 19630 Arch Street and Teana’s Game Room, 14305 Chicot Road.

“This type of gaming is considered illegal in the State of Arkansas and after fielding several complaints from local residents, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office acted accordingly," said Sheriff Rodney Wright "The Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow up on all citizen complaints to keep our community safe.”

The release stated that evidence pertaining to Arkansas Code, Title 5 – Criminal Offenses, Subchapter 6 – Offenses Against Public Health, Safety, or Welfare, Chapter 66 Gambling was recovered. United States currency, numerous documents and several gaming machines were seized during this operation.

The issuance of the search and seizure warrants was a result of a collaborative investigation conducted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Little Rock Police Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The investigation is ongoing, according to the SCSO.