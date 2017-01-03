6 Bryant schools recognized by state

Six Bryant schools will share $6.8 million in reward money from the Arkansas State Recognition Program, which recognizes the top 10 percent of schools in the state based on academic achievement and the top 10 percent of schools based on academic growth, according Devin Sherrill, communications director for the

district.

Schools that are ranked in the top 5 percent for student performance or student academic growth receive $100 per student. Three Bryant schools scored in the top 5 percent, Sherrill said.

Hurricane Elementary School will receive $54,400; Salem Elementary School will receive $60,100 and Springhill Elementary School will receive $60,800.

Based on academic performance and growth, schools in the top 6 percent to 10 percent of performing schools in the state are slated to receive rewards of $50 per student enrolled.

Bryant schools receiving this award include:

•Hill Farm Elementary School which ranked in the top 6 percent to 10 percent for performance will receive $28,750.

•Hurricane Creek Elementary School which ranked in the top 6 percent to 10 percent for academic growth will receive $27,200.

•Salem Elementary School which ranked in the top 6 percent to 10 percent for performance will receive $30,050.

•Springhill Elementary School which ranked in the top 6 percent to 10 percent for performance will receive $30,400.

•Collegeville Elementary School which ranked in the top 6 percent to 10 percent for performance and growth will receive $59,400.

•Bethel Middle School which ranked in the top 6 percent to 10 percent for performance will receive $46,400.

A school committee made up of the principal, a teacher who was elected by the school’s faculty and a parent leader will work together to develop the school’s spending plan. The Arkansas Department of Education must approve the school’s plan for spending the money before the reward is distributed, Sherril said.