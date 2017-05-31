9 enter name for open alderman seat

Nine Benton residents have entered their names into a hat for an open alderman position on the Benton City Council.

Tuesday, the Benton City Council Personnel, Health and Safety Committee met, discussing actions to fill the Ward 2 post formerly held by the late Charles Cunningham.

Among the candidates are Patricia Ashley, Glynda Brinsfield, Jocelyn Cash, Willie Floyd, Robin Freeman, Shane Knight, Leslie Kowalski, Quinn Marshall and Martha Slaughter.

Interviews will be held June 22 beginning at 6 p.m.