AAA: Harmony Grove moving to 4A in 2018
By:
Josh Briggs
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
HASKELL
According to the new reclassification announcement from the Arkansas Activities Association, Harmony Grove will be moving up from 3A to 4A at the start of the 2018 season. The classification peridr will run through the 2020 school year, according to the release.
The announcement was made today.
See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information, including comments from coaches and Athletic Director Ricky Mooney.
