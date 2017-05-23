Accident involving 2 semis shuts down eastbound I-30

An accident involving two 18-wheelers shut down eastbound Interstate 30 this morning near the Otter Creek exit in Pulaski County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Motorist were stalled as traffic backed up across the Saline County line.

Both trucks were loaded with plastic products, which spilled onto the roadway.

Trooper Liz Chapman, spokesperson for ASP, said one of the 18-wheelers overturned during the accident.

Minor injuries were reported, however, the cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to Chapman.