Active shooter alert 'inadvertently activated'

At approximately 10:25 a.m. today, individuals within the Rave Panic Alert System received an alert about an active shooter on the Bryant High School campus. This alert was "inadvertently activated" and there was no active shooter on the campus, said Devin Sherrill, communications spokesperson for the district.

These alerts can be activated by staff members from their cell phones, Sherrill noted.

After the alert was sent, police officers reacted and were on scene quickly while high school administrators immediately began emergency procedures, she said.

"Bryant School District is committed to the safety of all students and understands parent concerns given the information that went out, but it was a false alarm and all students have returned to class," Sherrill said.