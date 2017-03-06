Additional details released in case of missing Pine Bluff woman

The Pine Bluff Police Department confirmed to The Saline Courier today that the body of Stephanie Turntine was located in an underground pipe Sunday afternoon in the Ralph Bunche Community near Gum and Thompson.

Also, police say that a vehicle connected to the case was found in New Orleans prior to Turntine's body being found, however, police are unsure how the vehicle was taken to Louisiana.

Turntine's husband, Molten Oglesby, 61, turned himself in to authorities and is facing charges of capital murder and kidnapping in the case.

