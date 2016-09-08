Additional events added to Fall Fest agenda

Fall Fest is a huge event each year in Bryant, but the 2016 event is set to be even bigger than in past years.

Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce presents the event, which is being expanded to two days this year.

The 29th annual Fall Fest will start on Sept. 23 at Bishop Park with “Postgame in the Park,” a concert by the Zac Dunlap Band from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This event is hosted by the Bryant Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Hornet Touchdown Club.

Fall Fest will continue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Bishop Park.

The event kicks off with a pancake breakfast presented by the Bryant Senior Wellness and Activity Center and the Fall Fest Parade.

Activities throughout the day will include a fishing derby, a car show, a duct tape boat race, stage entertainment, kidsland, bingo, a Kansas City Barbecue-sanctioned event, carnival food, human foosball, bubble ball, a hula hoop contest, baby crawl, health zone, laser tag, pumpkin bling contest, a beer garden and 90 business vendors. Free parking plus a complimentary shuttle are also available.

