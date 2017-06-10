Affidavit: Lonsdale homicide victim shot in head

Additional details have been released stemming from an alleged murder in Lonsdale.

According to an arrest affidavit filed June 1 at the Saline County Courthouse, Michael LaMere, 35, of Benton, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead on May 28.

Ben Gurley, 36, also known as BG, of Clinton, was arrested June 3 in connection with the incident and faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Gurley is currently incarcerated at the Saline County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

At about 8 a.m. May 28, Saline County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of 18298 U.S. 70 in Lonsdale for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, Witness 1 directed them to an area behind her barn where LaMere was "found in a supine position."

SCSO's Criminal Investigation Division also was called to the scene and took over the investigation.

During the course of collecting information and evidence, deputies learned of two other witnesses to the alleged shooting.

Witness 2 was located sometime later and told police that she, Witness 3 and LaMere were at her camper, which is located on the same property where LaMere's body was found.

Witness 2 also said that she had been receiving text messages from Gurley who was asking to come to her residence in regard to a broken vehicle window.

Witness 2 was given permission from Witness 3 to allow Gurley to come by, but he never showed up, according to the affidavit.

Witness 2 added that as the sun began to rise, she, Witness 3 and LaMere stepped out of her camper and she began to adjust a tarp that was used to cover the camper's roof and it was then that Witness 3 and LaMere left to go to the store for food.

About 5 minutes after the two left the area, Gurley arrived, according to Witness 2.

She said she did not feel comfortable having Gurley at her camper without Witness 3 so she asked Gurley to go to the store and give Witness 3 and LaMere a ride back to the area.

However, Gurley, returned without either of the two individuals. Witness 3 and LaMere arrived about 20 minutes later, the affidavit said.

Shortly after returning to the camper, Witness 3 and Gurley began arguing about issues with an acquaintance's younger brother to the point where they had to be separated.

Witness 2 told deputies that she saw Witness 3 walking toward the camper as Gurley made his way to his vehicle.

Moments later, Witness 2 said she saw "two flashes and the sound of gunfire."

Witness 2 added that she ran back to the front of the camper, finding LaMere lying on the ground.

The witness said she became frightened and ran to Witness 1's camper, explaining what had happened.

Witness 2 added that Gurley then left the area.

Witness 2 and 3 also fled the area a short time later when they heard police sirens.

After a pause in the investigation, deputies finally located Witness 3 and conducted an interview on May 31.

The witness told deputies that LaMere arrived at the camper early Sunday morning and the two "casually sat around drinking coffee" when LaMere said he had seen an acquaintance and that she wanted Witness 3 to call her.

After fulfilling the request, Witness 3 learned that a guy by the name of BG had allegedly robbed the acquaintance's younger brother a few days earlier.

Witness 3 said he told the acquaintance that BG also had been texting Witness 2.

Around daylight, Witness 3 and LaMere left for the store, but rerouted their plans and decided to go fishing at a nearby pond instead.

Witness 3 said while the two were away he heard a vehicle drive onto the property and was "curious if it was BG."

Witness 3 said he and LaMere walked back to the road and noticed a black Tahoe with "big rims" leaving the area.

About 20 minutes later, the two walked back to the camper to find the same vehicle back at the residence once again.

Witness 3 asked Witness 2 who was driving the vehicle when Gurley announced he was the driver.

Witness 3 said he told LaMere that Gurley being there was not a good idea because he had just robbed someone.

It was then that LaMere began walking toward Gurley, according to the affidavit.

Witness 3 told officers that he tried to stop LaMere and that is when Gurley walked back to his vehicle. The witness added that he "felt something bad was going to happen so he went to retrieve an ax handle that was near the camper."

Witness 3 said that was when he heard four gunshots come from the area of Gurley's vehicle.

He added that he could no longer see LaMere and that Gurley had pointed a silver revolver at him, prompting him to hide behind a tree until Gurley left.

Witness 3 said he then found LaMere unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the forehead. That is when he ran to Witness 1's camper and called 911.