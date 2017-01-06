Alcoa crash victim dies, name released

The victim of a Friday morning accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Exit 121 in Bryant has died, according to a crash report summary from the Arkansas State Police.

Daniel Blair, 49, of Benton was traveling in the middle lane when he drove onto an patch of ice and snow before striking the north concrete wall and overturning, landing on his wheels in the middle of the interstate, the report said.

The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m.

The Bryant Fire Department said Friday that Blair was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

He was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Blair's death was one of two Friday on Arkansas roadways.

A minor was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Van Buren County after the 2006 Dodge he was riding in lost control on U.S. 65 before sliding to a stop in the southbound lane.

According to a report, the vehicle was struck by a freightliner that was unable to avoid the collision.

The accident occurred around 8:10 a.m.

Amanda Sue McKinnon and Christopher Austin Ward, both of Damascus, suffered injuries from the accident. McKinnon was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The two deaths are the fourth and fifth thus far in 2017.

in 2016, 486 fatal accidents were recorded on Arkansas roads, resulting in 543 deaths. Nearly 520 victims died in vehicle accidents in 2015.