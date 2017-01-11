Alderman replaced as Parks Committee chairman

Alderman Steve Lee has served as the chairman of the Benton City Council’s Parks Committee since its creation, but no longer holds that seat. After a swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 3, members of the council moved to the mayor’s conference room for an organizational meeting.

At that time, Alderman Charles Cunningham stepped down from his position as chairman of the council’s Streets and Drainage Committee, and Alderman Frank Baptist took his spot.

Alderman James Herzfeld nominated Cunningham to serve as the chair of the Parks Committee.

The nomination was approved when seven aldermen voted in favor of the change and three voted against it. Voting against the change were Aldermen Lee, Baptist and Kerry Murphy, Lee said.

When asked, Cunningham said he did not volunteer for the new position.

