Alexander firefighters investigating fatality

Firefighters with the Alexander Fire Department along with the Saline County Coroner and Arkansas State Police troopers are currently investigating a house fire involving a fatality.

On Sunday, firefighters responded to the house fire at approximately 12:45 a.m. at 15910 South Alexander Road, said Fire Chief Mark Ridgeway.

The house was a total loss, and aside from the victim, no one else was involved in the incident, he said.

Along with the Alexander Fire Department, other personnel that responded included officers from Alexander and Bauxite Police Departments and firefighters from Crystal, Bryant and the Collegeville Volunteer Fire Departments.

Since this incident is under investigated, no other information could be released about the incident, Ridgeway said.

Photo courtesy of the Collegeville Volunteer Fire Department