Alexander man convicted in road rage shooting case

An Alexander man arrested for shooting a shotgun at a van on Interstate 30 last May was convicted Friday and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Allen Abbott, 51, was arrested May 29, 2016, by off-duty Arkansas State Trooper Jeff Plouch after he was observed shooting a shotgun toward a van, according to a release from Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady.

The family traveling in the van said a man shot at them twice, hitting their vehicle at least once.

Plouch was able to stop the alleged shooter, later identified as Abbott.

The release states that Abbott admitted to shooting at the vehicle and told Plouch that he believed his daughter and her boyfriend were in the car at the time.

Abbott also said he decided to shoot the van after failed attempts to stop the family by braking abruptly in front of them.

However, neither Abbott’s daughter nor her boyfriend was in the vehicle.

Police noted that at the time of the arrest, Abbott had a syringe over his ear and other evidence leading them to believe he may have been hallucinating at the time.

“The quick thinking and actions of Trooper Plouch probably prevented tragic consequences to an innocent family just passing through our county,” Casady said. “He is to be commended.”