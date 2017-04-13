Alleged sex offender facing 71 new charges

A Benton man who was arrested in February on five felony charges for alleged sexual conduct with a juvenile now faces 71 new felony charges.

On Feb. 27, detectives with the Benton Police Department received information from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division of a possible child abuse case. A 14-year-old female

reported an incident involving Bruce Wayne DeVries, 57, of Benton. During the initial investigation, detectives seized multiple electronic devices belonging to DeVries and reportedly found sexually

explicit material involving underage children, according to Matt Burks, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

Detectives learned that DeVries had left the state but after contacting various agencies, he was arrested by officers in Paris, Texas. He was transported to the Saline County Detention Center and charged with three counts of video voyeurism, a Class D felony, and two counts of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony, Burks said.

