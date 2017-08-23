Amplify Festival nears, free ticket required

The sixth annual Amplify Christian Music Festival, a two-day free event, is scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday in Benton.

For the first time, the organizers of the event are requiring attendees to register for free tickets.

Matt Brumley, spokesperson for the event, said organizers will use the ticket information to prepare for the large crowd and to learn more about the number of individuals who attend.

A common question organizers receive about the event each year is how many people attend.

"We don't feel we are being responsible by guessing," Brumley said. "We truly hope that by collecting this information we are able to enhance your experience at Amplify."

More than 36,000 people from 17 different states and Canada have already registered to attend the event.

"Our hope is to never turn anyone away from the good news that is being proclaimed the entire weekend," Brumley said.

At the event, attendees can present a paper version of the ticket that can be printed at home or a picture of the ticket on a cellphone, Brumley said.

Along with the free general admission tickets, $100 meet-and-greet tickets also are available for Crowder and For King & Country.

When registering for a ticket, individuals also can choose to make a donation. This year, the event organizers are partnering with The CALL, a nonprofit organization that helps Christian families foster and adopt children. There are approximately 8,200 children who are in foster care in Arkansas every year because of abuse or neglect.

"The volunteers at The Call help parents to share God’s abundant love and unwavering hope to children in foster care in Arkansas, by educating, equipping and encouraging them in their journey to serve children in foster care," according to the organization.

The event will take place on the 20-acre grass field on the property of Holland Chapel Baptist Church.

On Friday, the gates will open at 3 p.m.

Artists scheduled to perform the first day include Set For the Fall, I Am They, Flame, Jamie Grace, Hawk Nelson, Greg Stier and For King & Country.

The gates will open on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Artists scheduled to perform include Abigail Duhon, Jokia, Love Collide, Carrollton, Flame, Zach Williams, Matt Maher, Jason Curry and Crowder.

On Saturday, Dare To Share — an evangelism conference — is also scheduled to take place at the River Center at Riverside Park. The event is free but will have limited seating. Registration is required.