And it begins: Bauxite, HG look to live up to hype

The wait is over and two months of anticipation has come to an end. The Saline River Showdown is here. Tonight will mark the inaugural rivalry game between Harmony Grove and Bauxite.

But while the game itself is being touted as a huge deal, the inside stories are big as well with best friends and former Bryant head coaches Paul Calley and Daryl Patton going head-to-head once again, and for a trophy.

“We are ready to get after it and I know Harmony Grove is too,” Patton said. “It is an exciting time and fun. Both of these programs are not used to getting the attention that we have been getting. We are going to have a big crowd (tonight), something neither one of these programs are used to having.

“That usually goes to Benton and Bryant, especially in Week 1. Our kids have had a little extra hop in their step during practice and we are putting the finishing touches on our game plan. We expect to go out and play hard, compete and give ourselves a chance to win the ballgame.”

On the home side, Calley has his Cardinals ready to rumble as well.

“I am still a little worried because I don’t know exactly what Coach Patton and the Bauxite Miners are going to do,” Calley said. “I expect some trickery early on. I have got to get it through my head and our guys’ heads that we can’t worry about what they do. We have to worry about what we do.

“We have to execute and protect the football. If we do those things then we have a good chance to win the football game.”

Calley has never beaten Patton, aside from the first scrimmage between Bryant and Fayetteville many years ago.