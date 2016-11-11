Annual banquet pays tribute to local law enforcement

For the fourth consecutive year, law enforcement officers and personnel from throughout Saline County were showered with thanks as the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney’s office honored all in uniform during the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation banquet on Thursday night at the Benton Event Center.

Prosecutor Ken Casady said he was pleased with the turnout.

“I thought we had a really good turnout and I appreciate everyone for attending,” Casady said. “For the fourth year in a row, I think we have our system down to do it pretty efficiently. But, again, our sponsors were generous and I want to thank all of them and the law enforcement that came out and their families.

“I thought it was a good night of celebration,” he added.

Guest speaker for this year’s event was U.S. Army veteran and Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.

During his nearly 10-minute speech, Griffin thanked all law enforcement officers for what they do, emphasizing that normal citizens take things for granted while the men and women in blue serve to protect others and ensure those special moments with family and friends can continue to occur.

“On its face, this is an appreciation dinner and we want to say ‘thank you,’ just like we are saying thank you on Veterans Day,” Griffin said. “You are not thanked enough. Part of that is a cultural problem. People don’t say thank you to law enforcement enough and some of that is because they are caught up in their busy lives, and I get that. But some of that is because there is not as much respect as there used to be, and that is wrong.

“We have got to do something about that. As the lieutenant governor and as a parent, I want to say thank you for risking your life and doing what you do.”

