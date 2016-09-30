Annual car show mixing old with new for 38th straight year

If there is one thing true about Saline County, it is that people around here love their old cars and they love to help children.

The Dixie Car Club will host its 38th annual car show Saturday at the Saline County Fairgrounds in an effort to continue its goal to give a merry Christmas to children and teens who might not have one otherwise.

“Our goal is to help the kids of Saline County,” said longtime club member Bill Newsam. “For many years, we used to take all of our old cars and go to War Memorial Stadium with Cool 95 FM for Toys for Tots.

“About five years ago, I saw where the Kiwanis Club had teamed with the Elf Club (at Benton Middle School) here in town and I said ‘let’s go get with them because I want to take care of the kids of Saline County.’ The car club voted and said they would much rather do that than go to Little Rock.”

Proceeds from the show are used to make sure teens in the area have gifts on Christmas morning.

Newsam said the club was able to buy Kindle tablets for nearly 70 Saline County teenagers last year and has its sights set on providing 100 this year.

“Our challenge, once we got involved, was finding toys for teenagers,” Newsam said. “That was quite a challenge to begin with. The first two or three years we did MP3 players, but then they became obsolete. The last two years we have done tablets.”

Newsam said the tablets fly out the door on distribution day.

“They were gone within the first two hours,” Newsam said. “Every mother or father that came in for a teenager said, ‘hey, if that tablet is there, I want it.’”

The show field will open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with registration following from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Each entry is $20 and can include anything from 100-year-old automobiles to new era vehicles like Chevrolet Corvettes.

Concessions and door prizes will be available for showgoers, as well as a silent auction.

All entries will be judged on a 100-point scale and have a chance at taking home awards from a number of categories, including best paint, motor and interior.

Daniel Mashburn, owner of Mashburn Mustang, will be the judge of the contest this year.

All entries will receive a dash plaque commemorating the 38th show as well.

There is no preregistration for the event, according to Newsam, and admission to the show is free to the public.

Newsam said showgoers should expect to see vehicles such as a 1913 Model-T, along with many more antique cars and new vehicles as well.

Newsam added that the club shoots for 100 entries each year and should have little problem reaching that goal Saturday.

Founded in 1975, the club’s logo was designed by the late Ron Meyer, legendary Saline Courier cartoonist.

For more information about the show, call Cheryl at 501-337-7780, Todd at 501-844-5138, or Bill at 501-860-1359.

This year’s event is sponsored by Everett Buick GMC, Ashley Furniture Home Store, Ramsey Tire and Auto Center and Midstate Transmission.