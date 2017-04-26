Annual lifting contest returns for 14th year

For the 14th straight year, Arkansas’ largest independent junior high and high school weightlifting competition is set to take the stage.

Big Press, an annual event that features teens from all around the state, is set for Monday at the Benton Event Center.

What started as a simple, friendly competition between Benton and Bryant has since turned into a statewide battle for bragging rights for a year.

Kevin Spencer, director and host for the event each year, said mostly everything will remain the same this year as in years past.

“We are just trying to do things that we have done in the past better,” Spencer said. “This is about the trophies and school participation. One of the big things we try to do is keep it all free, but still give away scholarship money.

“That is the main part of why we do this,” he said.

It may not apply to a seventh-grader this year, but he pointed out that it will mean a lot when he or she is a senior.

See today's issue of The Saline Courier for the full article.