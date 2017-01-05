Applications being accepted for county security positions

Saline County will be hiring up to five new security officers as part of a plan to increase security at the courthouse and at other county offices.

The plan was designed by Saline County Judge Jeff Arey and Circuit Judge Robert Herzfeld and approved by the Saline County Quorum Court in December.

The increased security plan will include fully manned security checkpoints with metal detectors at the courthouse and at the additional circuit court building where Herzfeld’s office is located; a full-time security officer at the County Annex; and a full-time officer at the Bryant Revenue Office, according to a news release.

“The security of our citizens, employees and elected officials is critical, especially in these uncertain times,” Arey said. “It’s been an honor working with Judge Herzfeld, the Quorum Court, and our other elected officials to develop this plan which will deliver a significant improvement while maximizing our resources and minimizes inconvenience and cost.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to the Quorum Court for their work on this matter and especially to County Collector Joy Ballard for finding funds within her budget to pay for the cost of two of the new officers.”

