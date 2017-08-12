Arrest made in foiled Tractor Supply Co. robbery

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the Thursday night armed robbery attempt at Tractor Supply Co.

Christopher Marshall, 33, of Malvern, was taken into custody about 4 p.m. Saturday at a hotel in Little Rock.

Marshall faces a number of felony charges, including two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, third-degree battery, class A misdemeanor, and theft of property, class A misdemeanor.

The robbery was foiled after two employees fought and stabbed the suspect after being led back into the store at gunpoint, according to the Benton Police Department.

Both employees were injured during the incident, suffering minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 9:37 p.m. Thursday.