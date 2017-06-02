Arrest made in Lonsdale homicide case

According to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office, an arrest has been made for the shooting death of James LaMere, 35, of Benton, who was found dead Sunday in the 18000 block of U.S. 70 in Lonsdale.

On Friday, U.S. Marshals confirmed that the suspect in custody is Benjamin Gurley, 36, of North Little Rock. Gurley was arrested in Jerusalem, Arkansas, Silk said.

Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shots fire call Sunday around 8:30 a.m. when they found a "lifeless body," later identified as LaMere.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

"Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright wants to thank the public for all of the leads provided since last Sunday. The capture of Gurley was a collaborative effort by several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Much credit to the U.S. Marshal Service for assisting early on in this investigation," Silk said.