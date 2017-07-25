Artist lineup announced for annual Christian fest

The lineup for the 2017 Amplify Christian Music Festival has been announced.

The two-day festival will include:

•Aug. 25: For King & Country, Hawk Nelson, Jamie Grace, I am They and Set for the Fall.

•Aug. 26: Crowder, Matt Maher, Zack Williams, Carrollton and Abigainl, Duhon and Jokia. Flame will be the special guest emcee.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 and 1 p.m. Aug. 26.

Admission is free, but registration is required at www.amplifyfest.org.

VIP meet-and-greet packages for Crowder Music and for King & Country soon will be available for purchase.