ATF: Arson result of church fire investigation

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the fire that claimed a century-old sanctuary in the Avilla community has been ruled an arson.

The ATF, Arkansas State Police and the Saline County Sheriff's Office are seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the fire that resulted in a total loss of Zion Lutheran Church of Avilla.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved with this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-283-3473, or ATF Little Rock Field Office at 501-324-6181, or SCSO at 501-303-5609.

Tips also may be submitted through the ReportIt app available through Google Play or iTunes.