Baggo tournament added to Success in Saline event

A Baggo tournament has been added to the upcoming “Success in Saline” event.

The Tuesday event is sponsored by First Electric Cooperative in conjunction with the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’ll be a great opportunity to make new contacts for your business in a relaxed environment and learn more about some of the phenomenal groups in Saline County,” said Amy McCormick, event spokesperson.

Teams that would like to participate in the Baggo tournament may sign up at the event between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and the tournament will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

There is no additional fee to play in the tournament.

During the networking event, representatives from various groups will be available to visit, to distribute information and to answer questions about their organizations.

The chamber also will be recognizing nonprofit and community organizations.

Food will be catered by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and a cash bar will be available. “We will also have prizes,” McCormick said.

The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 on July 18 at the Benton Event Center, 17322 Interstate 30 North in Benton.

Admission is $8.

Additional information is available from McCormick at 501-860-7002.

Registration may done by phone or online.