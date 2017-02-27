BAMM inductees, others honored during annual banquet

Five new members have been inducted into the Benton Memorial Museum Wall of Fame.

Recognized for that accomplishment Saturday night were inductees Eric Ailsworth, Boyd Goodner, Donna Reynolds, Ed Rice, and Lesley M. Wright.

Two others honored at the annual BAMM banquet were Dr. Jerry Dixon, who received a Distinguished Service Award, and Freddie Rhinehart, who was presented the first Panther Spirit Award.

In addition to recognizing the new inductees, three Benton High School seniors received the annual Tom and Betty Hardin Memorial Scholarships. This year’s recipients are Nathan Beck, Heath Kendrick and Elizabeth Nalley.

The new inductees were seated at the head table of the crowded cafeteria where each was introduced and then given the opportunity to give a response.

Various forms of appreciation were expressed from the honorees, but emphasis was given to family members, coaches, teachers and church leaders who encouraged them during critical periods in their lives.

Benton Middle School Principal Steve Quinn served as emcee for the banquet, which took place at the Benton High School cafeteria.

