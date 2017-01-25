Bauxite blows out Baptist at home

The Bauxite Lady Miners laid waste to the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles Tuesday night as they cruised to a 64-15 win at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite.

Both teams started out fast as they exchanged 3-pointers in the early moments of the game. Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, these would be the only points they would score in the opening quarter. The Lady Miner defense would suffocate the Lady Eagles as they caused multiple turnovers and came down with early rebounds to limit the Eagles. On the offensive side of the ball everything was going the Lady Miners’ way as they went on a 29-0 run, that started in the first quarter and ended midway into the second. Bauxite ended a dominating first quarter up 17-3.

The Lady Miners made sure that the second quarter went the same way as the first. Even with a huge lead, the Lady Miners refused to take their foot off the gas. They were getting everyone involved on the offensive side of the ball. Head Coach Cody Lambert was pleased with the offensive output.

“Everyone we played tonight scored,” Lambert said. “It was a great effort.”

Eagles 47, Miners 45 OT

A questionable call looms large as the Bauxite Miners fell to the Baptist Prep Eagles 47-45 in overtime at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite Tuesday.

Tied 43-43 after regulation, both teams relied on their defense early in overtime. The Eagles finally managed to break through and score to take the 45-43 lead late in overtime. With only seconds remaining the Miners (16-5) pushed the ball down the court to get a shot off. Junior Graham Chenault threw a shot up unsuccessfully but was fouled on the play. He would go to the line with two seconds left and attempt to send the game into double overtime. Chenault made two huge free throws and it looked like there would be even more free basketball. Then controversy struck.

Baptist Prep (17-4) called a timeout after the free throws so they could have a chance to get a shot off. On the inbounds play they threw the ball up and prayed for a miracle. That prayer was answered as an Eagle and a Miner leapt up to come down with the ball. They both fell to the ground and a whistle blew. The referee called a foul on Bauxite and the Eagles would go to the line with one second left and a chance to win the game.