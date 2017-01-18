Bauxite falls late to Mayflower

The Bauxite Lady Miners held Little Rock Trojan signee Tori Lasker to just three points in the first half of Tuesday’s game with the Mayflower Lady Eagles at Fred Dawson Gym. Bauxite still trailed in the first half but took a lead in the third quarter before Lasker woke up in the fourth. Lasker and the Eagles would bite Bauxite in the end in a 36-33 Lady Miner loss.

It was Bauxite’s fifth straight loss as the Lady Miners fall to 8-10 on the season.

“No. 5 (Lasker) can play,” Bauxite Coach Cody Lambert said. “She’s the second-best player I’ve seen this year. The only one I’ve seen better is Christyn Williams (No. 2 player in the nation per ESPN).

“(Lasker) is definitely one of the top players in the state. I thought we did a decent job on her again, but when emotions got high in the fourth quarter, we lost her. We weren’t talking and that really hurt us, communication-wise. If you lose her, she’s going to score. She can score from anywhere.”

Down 17-13 at the half, the Lady Miners played tough in the third quarter as a layup by freshman post player Lauren Bainter assisted by sophomore Destiny McClain, and two free throws from Bainter tied it at 17-17 to start the third.