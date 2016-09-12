Bauxite field not ready for opening game; contests moved for Week 3

The Bauxite Miners' new football field will not be ready for this week's opening games, according to Athletic Director Josh Harrison.

Harrison said due to an abundance of rainfall, completion of the field is behind about a week.

He added that Week 3's games have been moved and are as follows:

Bauxite seventh grade and junior high games will be played at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Malvern.

The Bauxite Miners high school squad will take on Dumas at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Harrison said yard line markings and other features are being added to the field today and that other features are scheduled for later this week.