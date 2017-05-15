Bauxite to graduate 122 tonight at 'The Pit'

The Bauxite High School commencement ceremony for the Class of 2017 is set to take place tonight.

One hundred twenty-two Bauxite students will be receiving diplomas during the exercises which are set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Bauxite Football Field.

Hali McMillan, daughter of Michael and My Han McMillian has been named the class valedictorian.

She plans to attend the University of Arkansas on a premedicine track.

Nathan Cain, son of Tim and Allison Cain, has been named the class salutatorian.

He is planning to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and a master’s degree in computer science at either the University of Oklahoma in Norman or the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

“This class excels academically and boasts a National Merit Finalist, Ivy League scholarships, and national FBLA finalists that will compete in San Diego this summer. We’re very proud of their accomplishments,” said Dr. Jonathan Knight, Bauxite High School assistant principal.