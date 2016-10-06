Bauxite High School announces 2016-17 homecoming court

Bauxite High School announces its 2016-17 homecoming court. From left are freshman maid Zion Strong, sophomore maid Britney Smotherman, junior maids Allyson Melton and Taylor King, senior maid Amber Gilson, queen Shea Terrazas, senior maid Abby Cross, junior maid Macie Johnson, sophomore maid Mallori Goines, and freshmen maid Kathryn Thornberry. Homecoming festivities are set to begin at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 14, followed by the Miners versus Fountain Lake game at 7 p.m.
October 6, 2016
BENTON, AR

