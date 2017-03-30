Bauxite jumps on Jackrabbits

Ranked No. 1 in the state according to maxpreps.com, the Bauxite Lady Miners shouldn’t be in trouble of losing that ranking after Tuesday, cruising to a 15-0 blowout over the Lonoke Lady Jackrabbits. Maxpreps also has the Lady Miners (14-0) ranked 17th in the nation.

On Tuesday, Bauxite jumped on the Jackrabbits putting a 6-spot in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore leadoff Ashley Redmon was hit by a pitch to begin things and sophomore Destiny McClain reached via bunt single. Both runners came in to score on sophomore Taylor Sledd’s single to center for the 2-0 lead. Junior Bailey Buffington singled in freshman courtesy runner Kaia Thornton for the 3-run lead, junior Shelby Chavers reached on an error and freshman courtesy runner Shelby Thornton scored on a passed ball, with Chavers later scoring on senior Valery Cotton’s RBI ground out for the 5-0 lead. Cotton went to second on a wild pitch and scored on senior Jacie Cooper’s single to right.

The Lady Miners put three more on the board in the second as McClain started with a single to right, stole second and went to third on an error before scoring on Sledd’s single to right. K. Thornton later scored on a passed ball before Cotton singled in junior Daniele Singleton for the 9-0 lead.

Miners swept in DH

The Bauxite Miners dropped a twin bill to the Lonoke Jackrabbits on Tuesday in Bauxite, falling 4-2 in the first game and losing a 9-2 decision in the second.

In the 4-2 loss, Lonoke took a 1-0 lead after the first half inning before the Miners (9-7) responded with a run in the bottom of the first. Junior Jacob Stroud singled to right, stole second and scored on senior Grant Rambo’s single to right to tie things up at 1-1.

The Jackrabbits put up runs in the third and fifth innings before Bauxite got within one in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore Jacob Levart walked to start the inning, went to second on senior Joe Green’s ground out and scored on senior Blake Pennington’s single to left field to get the Miners within 3-2.

But, Bauxite could manage just two walks with neither advancing past first in the last two innings.