Bauxite man admits to stabbing, kicking neighbor's dog

A Bauxite man faces numerous charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals, after witnesses say he repeatedly stabbed a Labrador retriever on the owner’s front porch.

Gerald Martin Zahn, 51, was arrested Saturday around 3:20 p.m.

According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Zahn’s wife, Laura, said a neighbor’s dogs were chasing their granddaughter down the road, prompting her to call police to report a vicious animal.

The reports stated that two other incidents regarding an alleged vicious animal were investigated on April 17 and 18, however, no report was filed in either case.

Kelsie Self also called police regarding the recent incident, stating a neighbor stabbed her sister’s dog and kicked her in the process.

Self added that she also is pregnant. She needed no medical attention.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Zahn who was yelling at a neighbor at the time. Zahn told officers the neighbor assisted in his granddaughter’s escape from the dogs.

Zahn said he later walked to the animal owner’s home to confront them and was met by a white Labrador on the steps of the porch.

Zahn said the dog began growling and snarling at him and that he felt threatened. That is when Zahn said he stabbed the dog with a pocket knife.

He also added that Self did come out onto the porch while he was stabbing and kicking the animal, but said he wasn’t sure if he kicked her.

Self told officers that she was housesitting her sister’s home when she saw Zahn stabbing the animal.

Self said Zahn was “acting like a mad man, screaming that all the dogs were going to die” while he fiercely continued to stab and kick the animal.

She said Zahn then walked across the road and knelt at the road’s edge while still holding the knife.

Self said she was scared and concerned and decided to get the children from inside the home and leave the area. She added that a second man was with Zahn and witnessed the incident.

Richard Spong told officers he heard someone screaming and went to the road. He said he saw dogs chasing a young girl and that he yelled at the animals. Spong said once he yelled the dogs immediately retreated to their property, but added that the dogs were in striking distance of the girl.

A juvenile witness also told officers that he saw Zahn walk onto the neighboring property and that the dog charged the suspect on the porch before being stabbed.

Zahn also faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and second-degree assault.

He was released from the Saline County Detention Center on Tuesday after posting a $30,000 bond.