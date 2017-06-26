Bauxite man warns of blue hole dangers

For the past decade, a Bauxite man has been trying his best to protect individuals from the potential dangers of a massive blue hole that abuts his property on Mount Olive Road.

Gary Morrison said he has had a number of confrontations with trespassers gaining access to the former mining pit, often being threatened in the process.

He added that most of them mosey right through his front yard before slipping through vandalized fencing, failing to acknowledge the many no trespassing signs along the way.

Morrison built his home in the area 18 years ago.

“We never really noticed the trespassing in the beginning,” Morrison said. “Not until about 10 years ago. We came home one day and there were five or six vehicles parked in the ditch. People were walking across our yard and our driveway.”

They were going swimming in the blue hole, Morrison added.

“We have been more aware that people are doing this since that point,” he said.

On June 20, the body of Chance Armstrong, 18, of Benton, was pulled from the water of the hole after the teen allegedly leaped from a 70-foot cliff and never resurfaced.

Authorities searched the water with dive teams and SONAR squads for nearly 16 hours over the course of two days before locating Armstrong.

The swimming accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a number of individuals were trespassing on the property when Armstrong decided to climb back to the top of the pit before jumping from the cliff.

Lt. Daniel Dodson said the others were yelling for him not to jump, but their requests were ignored.

Armstrong had just completed his junior year at Arkansas Christian Academy in Bryant. He also was an avid baseball player and pitcher for Benton Everett Buick GMC American Legion team.

Morrison said the sheriff’s office has responded to trespassing calls about 12 times in the past few years.

He added that trespassers can be heard jumping from cliffs or being extremely loud at all times of the day. He said he decided to confront a group one day and when he made it back to the pit a girl jumped from a cliff.

“She did not make a good landing and was limping badly when she tried to get out of the water,” Morrison said. “I’ve caught them walking in at 6 p.m. on a Sunday.”

While Morrison’s property is a simple access point, he said people use a number of sites to enter the hole.

“I’ve gone back there and called down to them but they take off running,” he said. “We called the sheriff’s office but we couldn’t find them.”

The many blue holes throughout Saline County are former aluminum mining pits that have been around for decades.

According to Patrick Keogh, on-site manager for Alcoa, the Mount Olive Road pit is about 65 to 70 feet deep from the surface of the water, but about 80 to 100 feet deeper if measured from the highest cliff that surrounds the hole.

The paper company mined bauxite from the pit and sold the contents to Alcoa and Reynolds. The pit was mined as long ago as 1960, according to Keogh.

As for the dangers associated with these type of holes, Keogh said the water is not particularly healthy, especially since it contains a pH level of only 5.

Most lakes, rivers and streams measure at about 7. If levels are low, such as in the blue hole, wildlife and vegetation cannot live or grow.

Keogh added that the objects beneath the surface of the water are really dangerous because a person cannot see what they are jumping into or swimming around.

“I am a good swimmer and I wouldn’t swim in these holes,” he said.

As for Morrison, he added that he has never touched the water, nor has he ever allowed his children to partake in the potential dangers of swimming in the pit.

Morrison added that he simply wants to help protect people from what can be a deadly situation.