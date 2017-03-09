Bauxite routs at home

The Bauxite Lady Miners showed no mercy Wednesday sweeping the Central Arkansas Christian Lady Mustangs and the Mayflower Lady Eagles in Bauxite to improve to 4-0 on the season. Bauxite beat the Mustangs 22-0 and the Eagles 13-0.

Junior captain starting pitcher Bailey Buffington picked up the win in both contests, pitching eight scoreless innings in the two games. Buffington struck out 15 total batters and walked none, while giving up two hits. Freshman Bree Hardin pitched an inning of relief in both games, striking out three in two innings without giving up a hit.

Miners 16, Parkview 1

The Bauxite Miners picked up a three-inning no-hitter from sophomore Jacob Levart in Wednesday’s FCA Tournament first-round win over the Parkview Patriots in Bauxite. Levart struck out six and gave up an unearned run in the top of the first in a 16-1 victory.

But, it was all Bauxite after that as the Miners responded with nine runs in the bottom of the first to take a 9-1 lead. Senior Grant Rambo reached on a one-out walk in front of senior Hunter Gautreaux’s double to put runners on second and third. Rambo stole home before senior Caleb Dorsey singled in Gautreaux for the 2-1 lead.