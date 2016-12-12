Bearded Fellas: Police fundraiser nets more than $11,000

Each December, officers with the Bryant Police Department help children in need by shopping with them during the annual Santas with a Badge event.

While attending a conference in San Diego, the officers learned about a fundraiser that officers in Georgia use and decided to debut it this year in Bryant for the Christmas event.

As part of the fundraiser, the officers were allowed to grow a beard from November through January, but only after making a donation to the Santas with a Badge.

“We get several generous donations for this cause ... however, we wanted to add a little fun to our fundraiser this year and find a way for the residents to assist us in raising money,” said Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the police department.

An officer who wants to grow a beard must donate $25 to the Bryant Fraternal Order of Police for each month he has the beard, and he must also find a sponsor who will match the officer’s $25 donation for each month. The sponsor may choose to donate more.

At the end of the three months the officers will have raised $150, the amount the department spends for each child during the Santas with the Badge event.

The fundraiser raised more than was expected.

Through the fundraiser, the officers have raised more than $11,000. This money will also for 50 children to have Christmas gifts this year, and there will also be money available to roll over for next year’s’ event, Crowson said.

“We never really expected it to get this large,” he said. “People started really coming together on this.”

For the full article, see today's edition of The Saline Courier.