Beavers hope to stop Tigers' superb offensive attack

Since their hiccup in Round 1 of the 3A Playoffs against Fouke, the No. 2 Glen Rose Beavers have rolled through opponents, setting them up for a semifinals showdown rematch with No. 1 Charleston on the road tonight.

"It is a tough place to play," said Head Coach Mark Kehner. "They don't lose many at home. Fortunately, we have had the opportunity to play in a lot of big games over the years. It is something about big games that these guys really play the way they are capable of playing."

Since 2012, Charleston is a combined 35-4 at home, including this season, and has won eight conference titles and four state championships. A win tonight will set the Tigers up for a shot at their third 3A title in four years.

After narrowly getting by Fouke 27-26 to open postseason action, the Beavers have defeated Elkins and Rivercrest by a combined 80-20 final.

Charleston, however, comes in with an impressive 12-0 record, and too, has blitzed playoff oppositions, coming off of a 45-17 rout of 5-3A squad Centerpoint.

The Tigers were locked in a Round 1 battle with Smackover, but prevailed thanks to great defensive play, winning 9-0.

Glen Rose and Charleston have a history with one another as well.

In the 2012 regional finals, the Beavers made the trek to Tiger Stadium and strolled away with a 31-28 upset of now Razorback backup quarterback Ty Storey's club.

Glen Rose would fall in the state title match two games later, losing to Harding Academy in a 49-45 shootout.

The following year, the two 3A powerhouses would be matched against each other again, this time at War Memorial with the Tigers coming out on top 42-19.

After the departure of Storey, the Tigers turned to senior quarterback Jackson Rowland.

This season, Rowland has put up some of the state's best numbers, completing 172 of 261 passes for 2,774 yards and 35 TDs against only five interceptions.

Adding to the passing attack is junior receiver Sean Michael Flanagan, team leader in receptions with 49, yards at 959 and TDs with 15.

Last week, Centerpoint's defense allowed Flanagan to gain his season-best 189 yards through the air while giving up three scores to the junior.

On the ground, Flanagan has found the end zone six times with 17 carries for 134 yards.

Flanking Flanagan in the receiving attack is junior Mason Wisdom.

On the year, Wisdom has brought in 47 catches for 644 yards and eight scores.

"Their receivers do what they do well and are fundamentally sound," Kehner said. "We are going to have to keep things in front of us and not give up the big play over the top."

Defensively, Glen Rose held Rivercrest to under 50 yards of total offense before substituting starters in the fourth quarter last week.

The Tigers do run the ball effectively but tend to lean more to the pass in most situations.

J

unior back Bradyn Keeter leads the team with 128 carries for 756 yards and nine TDs this season.

Overall, Charleston has rushed 256 times for 1,418 yards and 17 scores.

Kehner said his team's attack will need to come through the air, unlike Glen Rose teams of the past.

"We are going to have to throw the ball," Kehner said. "Before, we have run the ball to set up our passing game, but it is different this year. We have had to pass it to set up the run. We have ridden Aaron Weatherford to this point and he has played some great football."

The senior gunslinger anchors a passing attack for the Beavers that has gone for more than 2,300 yards and 25 scores this year.

Weatherford also leads Saline County in rushing TDs with 17, despite tallying only 182 yards on 79 carries.

Against Rivercrest, Weatherford threw for a pair of scores and rushed for three in the blowout win.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tigers Stadium. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 Prescott and No. 2 Newport on Nov. 10 at War Memorial Stadium.