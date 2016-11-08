Benton’s youth countered with toughness

After getting off to a rough start to the season last year, due mostly to injuries that sidelined three key players for the year, the Benton Lady Panthers basketball team ended the regular season 7-3, playing solid basketball.

The Lady Panthers lost eight seniors from last year, including stat-box filler Tia Brazell and point guard Skylar Davis to injury, leading scorer Abby Clay, another stat-box filler Taylor Oglesby and contributor Bella Slaughter. Benton has but one senior this year, sharp-shooter Lenzie “Lu” Newman, the Lady Panthers’ second-leading scorer at 5.0 points per game last season.

“She was one of the better shooters in the conference last year,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said. “We’re hoping she can continue that. She’s done a good job this fall and preseason leading us, being a good verbal leader out there because we have a lot of young kids.”

Not only does Benton have just one senior, but the Lady Panthers have just three juniors and nine sophomores. Chumley won’t be surprised if the team struggles early in the season due to the youth, but doesn’t expect the struggles to continue.

“I think it will be early on,” he said of youth being a weakness. “But playing in such a tough junior-high league, that really nothing they’re going to see in high school should shock them. They’re used to playing against really good athletes, fast-paced teams, teams with size. Maybe early on we might struggle some because of youth, but sometimes that can work in your favor. We’ll see how it all pans out.”

