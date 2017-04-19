Benton Alderman Charles Cunningham dies

Benton Mayor David Mattingly announced today that longtime alderman Charles Cunningham has died.

Cunningham had held the Ward 2, Position 1 seat on the Benton City Council since 2003.

“It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Alderman Charles Cunningham. He was a great man whose leadership and life of dedicated service serve as a beacon to us all. We will all miss his ideas, his drive, his support, and, of course, his dear friendship. To honor his memory, I have ordered that city flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment,” Mattingly said.

Cunningham retired from the Central Arkansas Development Council after 37 years, including 35 years as executive director.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he was mayor of the city. Before becoming mayor, he was a member of the Benton City Council and served on the city board of directors during the years that Benton operated under a city manager form of government.

He had a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry from Tennessee State University.

His family has a longtime association with the Benton School District. He taught biology and chemistry at Benton High School for about six years and his wife, the late Josie Cunningham, taught for many years in the Benton district.