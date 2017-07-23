Benton alderman to seek mayor post

A second candidate has entered the race for Benton mayor.

On Sunday, city Alderman Jerry Ponder announced he will be seeking the post in 2018, following current Mayor David Mattingly's term.

"I did receive approval from First Security Bank (current employer) to be able to gage support and run for mayor," Ponder told The Saline Courier.

If elected, Ponder would have to give up his current job with the bank, which he has held since 2001.

Ponder has served as alderman of Ward 3 Position 2 since 2006.

"A lot of it (decision to run) had to do with Mayor Mattingly’s decision of not seeking a third term," Ponder said. "Obviously, I have been able to be a part of a lot of the things that he has led and I have a good working knowledge of a lot of the things he has done. I would like to continue a lot of those things and I am very pleased with position where the city is today."

Tom Farmer, former Benton football coach and current transportation director for the Bryant School District, announced in June that he, too, would be seeking the seat of mayor.

