Benton announces 2016-17 homecoming court

Benton High School announced its 2016-17 homecoming court earlier this week.

Alexia Vannucci has been elected queen for this year's festivities. Other royalty are sophomore maids Julia Dick and Abby Penn, junior maids Lacy Jumper, Anna-Claire Rose and Anna Grace Davis and senior maids, Bre Hunter, Haley Hart, Abby Walker, Madi Moritz and Lila Buchanan.

Festivites are set to begin at 8:20 a.m. Friday with a schoolwide assembly at Benton Area. Evening ceremony will begin at 6:30 at the Benton Athletic Complex, followed by the Panthers versus Siloam Springs game at 7.

Also, Benton High School Class of 1971 will be gathering at 5 p.m. the Complex. Plans are for members of the class to sit together and be recognized during halftime. At 10 a.m. Saturday the class will meet at the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum for a tour, followed by a tour of the high school at 10:45 a.m.

The museum is in need of memorabilia donations from the 1971 class. Money donations also will be taken to help with the Betty and Tom Hardin Scholarship Fund and a scholarship to be given away every ear to a deserving Benton High School student. For more information, call Debbie Tully at 501-860-4545.