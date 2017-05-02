Benton blanks Sheridan

The No. 2 seed Benton Lady Panthers got off to a slow start, but would shut out the No. 7 seed Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets 4-0 Monday in the first round of the 6A West Conference tournament at Panthers Stadium.

“We finally settled down in the second and started to play,” Benton Coach Jason Gentry said. “Give Sheridan credit; they had us frustrated and played well. Hopefully we’ll learn from (Monday) and relax a bit.”

Benton will resume play in the conference tourney on Wednesday, when they face the winner of Russellville and Texarkana, with kickoff coming at 5 p.m.