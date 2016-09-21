Benton burns McClellan

The Benton Lady Panthers had little trouble in dispensing of the McClellan Lady Lions on the road Tuesday in 6A/5A District 5 play. Benton swept McClellan 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-9) to improve to 4-0 in district action and head to Sheridan (3-1) Thursday to take on the Lady Jackets.

Against the Lady Lions (0-3), Benton junior Rylea Brimhall led the team with 10 kills, six assists and six aces, while junior teammate Caitlyn Murdock had six assists, five kills and a block.

Senior Breanna Landreth chipped in with four aces and an ace, with senior Maggie Carson acing McClellan five times and junior Lacey LaBee adding four. Kaylee “Birdie” Croushore had three kills, junior Lauren Hopper added two kills and an ace, senior Summer Jones and junior Cassidy Brady had a kill apiece, and junior Madi Mehlin had two aces.

Benton and Sheridan junior varsity begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and varsity will follow.