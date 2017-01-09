Benton council to meet for first time in 2017

The Benton City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. today at the Benton Municipal Complex for the first meeting of the new year.

The council will be discussing 14 items. Several resolutions, if approved, will authorize City Attorney Brent Houston to file lawsuits involving properties city officials considered nuisances.

These properties are located at 1325 Pinewood Circle, 1316 Liberty St., 404 Second St., 922 Reed St., 4202 Edison Ave. and 1208 S. Summit Road.

The first item on the agenda is a resolution to set the council’s meeting times for the entire year. According to the resolution, the council will be meeting on the second and four Mondays of each month unless seven of the aldermen vote to reschedule the meeting or the mayor deems a meeting is not needed because of “insufficient business.”

The council also plans to discuss entering into a contract with CDI Contractors for the construction of a new fire and police substation on Arkansas 5.

